Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20

  Updated
  • 0
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.

Deputies say the driver of the Toyota was uninjured and is fully cooperating with investigators. Investigators say they do not currently believe the driver committed any crimes or traffic violations. Highway 20 was reportedly closed for about two hours for the investigation.

