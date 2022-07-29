Pedestrian dead on I-5 after van collision

ALBANY, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a van on Interstate 5 late last night, Oregon State Police said.
According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash on I-5 near milepost 229 at about 12:02 a.m. on July 29. When troopers arrived, they say they found a pedestrian had walked into the interstate and been struck by a van driven by Poblano Lopez, 39, of Lynnwood, Washington. Troopers say Lopez stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield, 49, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP says the investigation is still ongoing.