 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

At 1:40 PM: At area of stronger showers with isolated embedded
thunderstorms is moving across the waters off the southwest
Washington coast. This area will move east and south through the
evening to cover all of the waters off the central and north
Oregon coast. Mariners can expect wind gusts up to 35 kts, periods
of hail, and possible funnel clouds with potential for developing
into waterspouts.

Please remain alert to rapidly changing conditions and call any
funnel clouds or water spouts to the Coast Guard on channel 16.

The threat will gradually diminish through 11 PM.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 13 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Q Street crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said.

According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was the person who called 911, and stayed on the scene to cooperate fully with the investigation. Police said the names of the victim and driver are being withheld pending notification of the victim’s next-of-kin. Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you