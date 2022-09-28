Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Highway 99 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A 48-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 in Corvallis Tuesday night, the Corvallis Police Department reported.
According to the CPD, they received a report of the collision just after 9 p.m. on September 27. Police said the caller, who was also the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, said they were driving southbound on highway 99 on Highway 99 when they struck a pedestrian about 900 feet south of northwest Circle Boulevard. Corvallis police said they and Corvallis Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, but the pedestrian was deceased at the scene.
The pedestrian has been identified as a 48-year-old male resident of Corvallis, and police are working to notify next-of-kin. Police said the driver reported the incident and is fully cooperating with investigators. Highway 99 was closed between northwest Circle Boulevard and northwest Buchanan Avenue for about three hours after police arrived. An investigation is ongoing.