Pedestrian hit by car on I-5 exit ramp died at the scene, OSP says

SAGINAW, Ore. – A pedestrian hit by a car on a southbound Interstate 5 exit ramp died at the scene Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police (OSP) officials.
Police said that they responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash at Exit 176 north of Cottage Grove on April 16 at about 9:18 p.m.
Colton Huddle, 24, of Cottage Grove, was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 and took exit 176 toward Saginaw when his Ford Mustang struck a pedestrian, Jessica Ann Layton, 46, of Haines City, Florida, who was in the lane of travel.
Layton was declared dead at the scene, police officials said. Huddle was not injured and remained on scene to cooperate with investigators, OSP said.
Police said one southbound lane of Interstate 5 was affected for about 2.5 hours and the Saginaw exit was closed during the on-scene investigation. Oregon Department of Transportation and Cottage Grove Police Department assisted OSP at the scene, police said.