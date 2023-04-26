Pedestrian hit by semi-truck while crossing Highway 99 severely injured, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Police said a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 99 North on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said multiple 911 calls at 12:58 p.m. reported a crash involving a truck and pedestrian in the 400 block of Highway 99 North.

A preliminary investigation by Eugene Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Team indicated a 43-year-old pedestrian ran across Highway 99 North from the west side of the highway to the east and was struck by a semi-truck with two empty flat trailers traveling northbound traveling in the right-hand lane, police said.

Authorities said the pedestrian was injured and pinned under the truck’s cab area. Eugene-Springfield Fire rescued the pedestrian and transported him to a local hospital, police officials said.

Police said the truck’s driver remained on scene while Coburg Police Department and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to assist with an inspection of the truck.

Police officials said travel in the area was restricted until about 5:50 p.m., and the incident is under continued investigation.