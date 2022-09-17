Pedestrian killed by car in alleyway

CORVALLIS, Ore.- One man is dead after a vehicle hit him in an alley way early Saturday morning.
On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at about 3:40 a.m. officers from the Corvallis Police Department responded to a report of vehicle versus pedestrian crash in an alleyway in the 100 block of SW 2nd St.
Officers arrived on scene and provided emergency life saving measures to the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man from Albany.
Police said he was transported to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center by the Corvallis Fire Department where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver stayed on-scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said the initial investigation has determined the pedestrian was already on the ground in the alley when he was struck by the vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing; anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact the Corvallis Police Department at 541-766-6924.