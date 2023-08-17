Pedestrian killed, driver seriously injured in Coos Bay crash

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon in Coos Bay, according to Coos Bay police officials.
The Coos Bay Police Department said they responded at about 1:05 p.m. on August 16 to numerous 911 calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of 4th Street and Anderson Avenue. Jenifer Centers-Buell, 54, of Coos Bay, was struck by a black pickup left the roadway and struck her while she sat against a building, authorities said. Police said Centers-Buell was deceased upon their arrival at the scene. A dog was also hit in the crash, and the driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Coos Bay police said the case is under continued investigation by a crash team that includes members of local law enforcement agencies and the Coos County District Attorney’s Office.