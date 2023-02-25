Pedestrian killed in HWY 99 hit and run identified

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a hit and run crash on Highway 99 near Fairfield on February 23.

According to police, 29-year-old Curtis R. Mayo of Eugene was pronounced dead at the scene of the vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Police also said they have recovered a vehicle involved in the crash, but they are still looking for a second involved vehicle. It is described as a dark-colored vehicle that may be an SUV, but its exact make and model is unknown.

The Eugene Police Major Collision Investigation team continues to look into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (541) 682-5138.