People gather for the 39th annual Oregon Asian Celebration in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Alton Baker Park was packed on Saturday as people showed up to celebrate Asian American heritage at the 39th annual Oregon Asian Celebration.
The event has been celebrated for nearly four decades, but it's only the third year the festival has been at Alton Baker Park. Asian and Pacific Islander heritage was on full display, with performances, exhibits and various vendors.
"Right now we have a full day of entertainment," said Oregon Asian Celebration Director David Tam. "We have 84 marketplace vendors, ten food vendors and a lot of fun activities for the kids and family so we encourage everyone to come out."
People who showed up to the festival enjoyed a number of things. There was traditional music, carnival games, poetry, and even calligraphy. Organizers made it a point to celebrate Asian American diversity.
"The Asian celebration is unique because in areas like Portland or Seattle there's like a Chinese group or a Japanese group and they are all doing their own thing," Tam said. "This celebration is one big party for all the Asian cultures to come together in one location and one big day to celebrate."
Eugene resident Crystal Zhao and her mother Catherine Liu were some of the guests at the festivities. They are Chinese American and were brought to the festival after learning about it from friends who were performing there. The pair was blown away by the festivities.
"We were very amazed by the traditional instruments, and performers, and really nice music and live music," Zhao said.
The Disorient Asian American Film Festival of Oregon was one of the groups at the event with an information booth. Executive Director Pamela Quan has been attending the festival since the late 1990s. She said she loves it and sees it as a great way to show Asian American visibility on issues, culture, and history.
"My stories and my culture and my roots are important, and celebrated in this community and that were apart of the community," Quan said.
For many people like Quan, they feel the festival is almost like a family reunion. It is something they look forward to every year. For guests who stayed through to the end of the celebrations Director David Tam said there was one last event.
"There's a lot of cool activities happening in the evening as well one of the main events of the night as we close out our event is the Samoan Fire Dance tonight," Tam said. "Which will be really cool to see on the stage behind me."