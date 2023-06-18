People gather to celebrate Juneteenth at Alton Baker Park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Alton Baker Park was filled with hundreds of people on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The event was a way to celebrate African American history and culture, featuring live music, games and activities and several food and craft vendors. According to organizers, the turnout was great in spite of the day's rainy conditions.
The theme of this year's celebrations theme was hair, an important aspect of Black culture. There was a specifically designated hair zone where vendors, such as Kaylin Brooke, Christin Bullard, & Maisie Davis of Custom Threads LLC, could show off their work.
"We offer anything that includes braiding twisting, locks, wig installations, and extensions," Brooke said. "What our hope is to provide to the community is to provide a good time and a good vibe."
A lot of people at the event spoke about reflecting on history. The celebrations honored how far African Americans have come, but people also spoke about moving that progress forward. Another vendor, Cherie Gatson, spoke about the importance of the holiday to African Americans.
"Juneteenth is such an important holiday especially for us black people," she said. "I like to say it marks the start to the end of slavery. We've got a lot of our community out here and it's a great feeling to show up somewhere and be your authentic self. "
It would not be a celebration if there wasn't food, and everything from food trucks to barbecues were on display at the park. Johnny Jean Louis, chef of the Bold Flavor, wanted to provide people with authentic Haitian dishes.
"The people is happy and I love seeing the smiles," he said. "It's a great event and I love it."
It was not just vendors who enjoyed the celebrations. Guests Ashlee Walker and Nikko Kitchen said they were very impressed by the event. Some of their favorite aspects was just being able to meet and have conversations with members of the community.
"I mean I'm coming from California, where it's more of a Black community like together," Kitchen said. "So coming out here and really not experiencing that when I first stepped out here, to this -- just seeing everybody, communicating with everybody, it's nice."
Walker also wanted to support African American vendors. She said she's been seeing more and more Black vendors every year in the Eugene community.
"That's been for me like, it's growing, it's nice, it's nice to see that," she said.
Juneteenth was federally recognized as a national holiday in 2021.