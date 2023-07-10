Personal experience with wildfire disasters increases likelihood to take preparedness action

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University research shows that those who with personal experience with wildfire disasters are more likely to take steps in wildfire preparedness, the college said.
OSU researchers said a new study showed that those who were directly harmed by the 2020 wildfires are more likely to not only take preventative measures in the future, but also more likely to be involved with post-fire emergency response groups.
“We call this ‘altruism born of suffering,’ where people who experience harm have a sense of relatedness, of connectedness, with people experiencing similar things, so their likelihood of community-helping behavior increases,” said Usman Siddiqi, lead author on the study and a doctoral student in OSU’s School of Public Policy.
OSU officials said that the most powerful factor was a form of peer pressure, as when people thought that more of their friends and neighbors were taking action to prepare for wildfires, they were more likely to do the same. Women, people in rural areas, and those with members of vulnerable groups in their households were all more likely to be more proactive with preparedness, the college said.
OSU said that those who expressed more concern about climate change after the fires were 1.5 times more likely to take at least three actions related to wildfire preparedness compared to those whose concern about climate change remained the same or less after the 2020 fires.
People who sought out safety information about the fires from official government websites were 1.7 times more likely to take three or more disaster preparedness actions, OSU researchers said.