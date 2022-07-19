Pet of the Week: Jesse

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jesse is a smart, handsome fellow looking for a fresh start in a new home!
Jesse is an orange tabby cat who loves routine and needs to know his people will be around when he needs them. He enjoys playing around, being petted and spending time outdoors. Greenhill Humane Society staff say he’s super friendly, talkative, and very affectionate.
Jesse has experience living with dogs, but hasn’t done well with other cats in the past meaning he should be the only cat in the home. He is also used to having access to the outdoors, and a prospective adopter should keep in mind that he will eventually want to go outside after he gets used to his new environment. Jesse needs lots of love and attention, so come out and meet him if you’re looking for a new feline companion.
Jesse was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Jesse or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.