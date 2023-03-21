Pet of the Week: Mochi

EUGENE, Ore. -- Mochi’s a handsome little guinea pig fellow who needs a new forever home to fit his shining personality!
Mochi is a crested guinea pig, which means his short fur grows in one direction except for the crest on his head. He has a beautiful grey coat and weighs just over two pounds. Greenhill Humane Society said that when Mochi first came to the shelter he was shy, but he has since come out of shell and let his curious, friendly personality shine.
Greenhill says Mochi will have to be adopted to an inside-only home, and would make for a wonderful family pet. He loves lap time and being pet, and will thrive in a household with lots of toys to play with and veggies to snack on. Greenhill says Mochi should do well with another guinea pig friend, but he will need some time to adjust and lots of space to roam around in. For prospective adopters who aren’t sure about the needs of a guinea pig or other small pet, Greenhill says their staff would be happy to talk about what goes into caring for little fellows like Mochi!
Mochi is Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Mochi or the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.