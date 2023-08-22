 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week: Polly

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week: Polly's sweet mug

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Polly, a friendly and chatty polydactyl senior kitty who is looking for a loving home in which to spend her twilight years!

Polly, a 16-year-old lady with tabby markings, was named in honor of her unique polydactyl features, which means she has extra toe beans, according to Greenhill Humane Society staffers. Greenhill staff said that Polly is a friendly and affectionate girl who will tell you all about herself while getting lots of pets. At the Greenhill shelter, Polly’s enjoyed an endless supply of cozy blankets, toys, and lots of spots from which she can ‘window watch,’ Greenhill said.

Pet of the Week: Polly lounging about

Staff said that Polly would do best as the only cat in a home, possibly with a cat-friendly dog. She thrives on love and affection and adores having a soft place to nap, and hopes to find her forever family who will give her the attention she needs, Greenhill said. Staffers said that Polly is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccines.

Pet of the Week: Polly posing as a loaf

Polly is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. If you are interested in Polly, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Meet Polly, a sweet senior lady with brown tabby markings who is friendly, affectionate and quite talkative. She loves to be petted and is looking for a nice retirement home to spend her time days in. She has a pretty funny meow and enjoys window watching. Polly is a sweet girl who craves love and affection and would be so happy to have a nice soft place to nap and caring people who will give her the attention she needs, so please come out and visit this sweet lady and she'll tell you all about herself!

Learn more about Polly at https://www.green-hill.org/adopt_cat.

Tags

Recommended for you