Pet of the Week: Polly

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Polly, a friendly and chatty polydactyl senior kitty who is looking for a loving home in which to spend her twilight years!
Polly, a 16-year-old lady with tabby markings, was named in honor of her unique polydactyl features, which means she has extra toe beans, according to Greenhill Humane Society staffers. Greenhill staff said that Polly is a friendly and affectionate girl who will tell you all about herself while getting lots of pets. At the Greenhill shelter, Polly’s enjoyed an endless supply of cozy blankets, toys, and lots of spots from which she can ‘window watch,’ Greenhill said.
Staff said that Polly would do best as the only cat in a home, possibly with a cat-friendly dog. She thrives on love and affection and adores having a soft place to nap, and hopes to find her forever family who will give her the attention she needs, Greenhill said. Staffers said that Polly is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccines.
Polly is Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. If you are interested in Polly, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.