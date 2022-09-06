Pet of the Week: Remi

EUGENE, Ore. -- Remi is a bouncy pup with a propensity for prancing and a whole lot of energy for anyone willing to give her a home!
Remi is a 6-year-old medium-sized dog with a playful demeanor and a long black and white coat. Greenhill Humane Society staff say they love how goofy Remi is, and say she loves the outdoors. Remi especially loves the water, and often jumps in Greenhill’s pool for a little swim. She also loves to play fetch, and will bring back the toy every single time and wait patiently for you to throw it again.
Greenhill staff say Remi has trouble sharing space with other dogs and absolutely does not like cats. As such, she should probably be the only pet in the home. She would also do best with older kids, as she can be nervous when meeting new people. Greenhill staff say Remi is spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines and weighs about 65 pounds. She would be the perfect dog for anyone looking for a loyal best friend!
Remi was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Remi or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.