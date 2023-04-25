Pet of the Week: Trix

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Trix, a sweet and playful mixed breed rabbit who’s ready to hop on into your heart!
Greenhill Humane Society staff said Trix arrived at their shelter after being found outside and was understandably a little fearful, but warmed up to them quickly after they gave her a little TLC and a warm place to sleep.
While her age is not known, Greenhill staff said indoor house rabbits typically have a 6-to-10-year life span.
Trix is a spunky little hare that loves to run around through tunnels and play with her toys, Greenhill staff said. Greenhill officials said once she tuckers herself out, Trix loves to plop down onto a plush blanket for a nap.
Greenhill staffers said that Trix enjoys her independence, but she enjoys pets on the head and seeks attention on her own terms. Her favorite activity is chowing down on some hay inside a cardboard box, Greenhill staff said.
Trix is looking for an inside-only home with a family that will give her endless love, Greenhill staff said. Greenhill said this adorable bunny will return the favor if given the chance to make her forever family very happy.
Greenhill Humane Society has plenty of resources available for those who don’t have prior experience with rabbits but feel Trix would be a good fit in their lives.
Trix was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Trix or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.