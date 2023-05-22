Pet owners run with their dogs at Bark in the Park to raise funds for local animal shelter

EUGENE, Ore. – More than 1,000 people went on a run with their dogs Sunday morning as part of a local pet shelter’s efforts to raise funds to care for thousands of homeless pets.
Greenhill Humane Society’s 30th annual Bark in the Park brought in $92,000 to help care for almost 3,000 pets. More than 1,000 dogs and their owners ran or walked through the park for the different racing activities that kicked off at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. The event came close to reaching Greenhill’s $100,000 fundraising goal, and attendees had tons of fun getting some fresh air with their pets.
“I think what we enjoy most is getting to know families that come out, what their interests and needs are, spreading awareness about what we do here at the shelter, talking about some of our adoptable dogs, but most importantly, just helping people with resources and giving folks an excuse to get out and enjoy the weather with their pets,” said Sarah Bouzad with Greenhill.
In the sprit of competition, Greenhill gave out prizes for top team donors and individual contributors. Shelter Superstars, a group of staff and volunteers at Greenhill, donated more than any other group with $3,700 going towards the shelter, and a man named Jeffrey Morey donated more than any other individual donor with a contribution of $2,820. Those who wanted to donate but weren’t able to attend Bark in the Park can still contribute at Greenhill’s website.