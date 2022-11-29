Pet shelters seeing increase in surrendered animals, length of stays before adoption

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 7 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14
ft at 11 to 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at
12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM PST this afternoon to 7 AM PST
Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 2 PM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 7 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14
ft at 11 to 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at
12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM PST this afternoon to 7 AM PST
Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 2 PM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Pet shelters seeing increase in surrendered animals, length of stays before adoption

  • Updated
  • 0
Greenhill Humane Society

EUGENE, Ore. -- Now is an excellent time to adopt a pet. Greenhill Humane Society says they have brought in a huge number of pets in the last couple of years, and they need more adopters to help them handle the influx of animals.

Animal shelters and humane societies like Greenhill have been greatly impacted over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year has seen a huge increase in the number of animals coming to shelters for care. Officials say that many people who adopted animals during the pandemic can no longer care for them, and are surrendering them to animal shelters. Sasha Elliot, the director of operations at Greenhill, said that in 2022 alone they’ve brought in over 3580 animals – a 17% increase compared to previous years.

“We have seen a pretty significant increase in the number of animals we have cared for so far this year as compared to the previous two years,” Elliot said. “It's been about 500 more animals this year... which is about a 17% increase in animals we've seen at the shelter.”

Another issue Greenhill has been dealing with is the time it takes to get animals adopted. The average wait time for pets to get out of the shelter used to be about 10 to 11 days. Now, Greenhill staff say pets are waiting in the shelter for an average of two weeks at time, meaning their capacity and resources are strained to take care of more animals for longer periods of time. Greenhill says part of the reason it’s taking longer to get animals to new homes is because many are more shy, possibly because they were under-socialized during COVID.

“Outcomes are super important,” Elliot said. “Adoptions help with all of that. And what we know is if animals are coming in and being cared for and then being placed into loving homes efficiently we’re actually able to help more animals overall.”

To help new adopters and those who have financial difficulty caring for their pets, Greenhill has set up a community pet food bank where people can get pet food that is provided by donations from across Lane County.

Tags

Recommended for you