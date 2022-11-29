Pet shelters seeing increase in surrendered animals, length of stays before adoption

EUGENE, Ore. -- Now is an excellent time to adopt a pet. Greenhill Humane Society says they have brought in a huge number of pets in the last couple of years, and they need more adopters to help them handle the influx of animals.
Animal shelters and humane societies like Greenhill have been greatly impacted over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year has seen a huge increase in the number of animals coming to shelters for care. Officials say that many people who adopted animals during the pandemic can no longer care for them, and are surrendering them to animal shelters. Sasha Elliot, the director of operations at Greenhill, said that in 2022 alone they’ve brought in over 3580 animals – a 17% increase compared to previous years.
“We have seen a pretty significant increase in the number of animals we have cared for so far this year as compared to the previous two years,” Elliot said. “It's been about 500 more animals this year... which is about a 17% increase in animals we've seen at the shelter.”
Another issue Greenhill has been dealing with is the time it takes to get animals adopted. The average wait time for pets to get out of the shelter used to be about 10 to 11 days. Now, Greenhill staff say pets are waiting in the shelter for an average of two weeks at time, meaning their capacity and resources are strained to take care of more animals for longer periods of time. Greenhill says part of the reason it’s taking longer to get animals to new homes is because many are more shy, possibly because they were under-socialized during COVID.
“Outcomes are super important,” Elliot said. “Adoptions help with all of that. And what we know is if animals are coming in and being cared for and then being placed into loving homes efficiently we’re actually able to help more animals overall.”
To help new adopters and those who have financial difficulty caring for their pets, Greenhill has set up a community pet food bank where people can get pet food that is provided by donations from across Lane County.