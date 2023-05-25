Petition circulating to repurpose church as a community center

EUGENE, Ore. – After more than six decades in operation, the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on McBeth Road held its last service on Easter Sunday.
The decision to close the church followed dwindling membership over the last few years, plus the cost to keep it open. Now there’s hope to find an organization to take over the building and let it continue as a community resource, said Randall Moore, a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Council.
“It would be nice if we could keep the church and facility open for community activities so we'd like to benefit folks of the area by trying to find an organization that would take the building to serve the folks of the area.”
The church, originally built by local residents, has been in the area for 65 years. Moore said that efforts to sell the building so far have been unsuccessful, but hopes are still high that a resolution can be found to repurpose the building.
"We've been working with some folks trying to get a final sale at the last several months,” said Moore. “But it hasn't happened yet. So, we're still looking and hoping that some way or another we can keep the property open for a community center."
Currently, the facility hosts a monthly music and art series, book and sewing clubs and is placed on four acres. The church’s appraised value is $300,000.
