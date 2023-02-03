Petition filed to recall Eugene school board member

EUGENE, Ore. -- A petition has been filed with the Lane County Clerk to recall Eugene School District 4J Board Member Laural O’Rourke.

The effort, led by Sheldon High School parent Lisa Wood, stems from the February 1 meeting of the board.

Wood was at that meeting, as her daughter and other Sheldon High School volleyball players were scheduled to be honored for winning their first state championship in school history.

As the board was discussing another topic on the agenda, O’Rourke accused other members of participating in racial harassment. O’Rourke said other members isolated her because of her race, and that the treatment was part of an ongoing trend.

Wood said the behavior they witnessed was unbecoming of district leaders.

“I personally would like to see some of the board members recalled because I think it was very inappropriate and egregious behavior,” she said. “And I am taking actions with the Secretary of State as well as the elections board here locally to ensure that that is at least recognized.”

Martine Wodke, head coach of the volleyball team, said the example set by the board is not the example she wants for athletes.

“I was embarrassed for our school district,” she said. “I was embarrassed to have brought these young ladies who have just worked so hard and were so excited to be there -- and to turn around and see their faces of just shock.”

Players and their families got up and walked out of the room during the argument, saying the incivility was too much.

“Seeing someone that's supposed to represent me and my background and not doing that in a good way was also hard for me because I don't want that representation about me around,” team member Shyonna Landrum said.

While the team was eventually recognized at the meeting, students said the damage was already done.

The incident prompted Wood to file the recall petition.

According to the Lane County Clerk’s office, Wood now has until May to collect signatures for the recall effort. However, she cannot start until the clerk can review the sheets that will be used to collect signatures.

The number of valid signatures for the recall is 15% of the votes cast in the latest gubernatorial election in the district. The county clerk is still working to calculate what that exact number is.

If Wood collects enough signatures, then O’Rourke must resign within five days of the signatures being verified or write a statement for the upcoming recall ballot. A recall election must be held within 35 days after the resignation window closes, the clerk’s office said.

KEZI emailed O’Rourke requesting a statement about the petition’s filing, but she did not respond.

In a Facebook post from the afternoon of February 3, she wrote in part, “I stood up to others on the school board who have a track record of racially harassing me, and they displayed that racial biased behavior again. I stood up for my Civil Rights.”