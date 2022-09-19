Petition to remove tampons from boys’ bathrooms goes to Oregon State Board of Education

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon State Board of Education will be evaluating a petition to stop providing menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms in public schools.
The Menstrual Dignity Act, which went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, includes a requirement that public schools provide menstrual products in all bathrooms, including those designated for boys. The petition under consideration by the Board of Education was started by a southern Oregon mother, and asks the board to consider an amendment to the act to scale back this provision. On Wednesday, September 14, the Board of Education received numerous letters and messages from the public about the law, the vast majority of which were in favor of removing the requirement.
The requirement is part of House Bill 3294, which was signed by Governor Kate Brown on July 27, 2021. Schools purchased supplies and dispensers over the summer in order to comply with the bill, and the state is reimbursing school districts. The law is expected to cost about $2.8 million per year, which will come from the State School Fund.
Supporters of the bill see it as a way to destigmatize menstruation and reduce stress for transgender and nonbinary students. Opponents are worried about the cost, saying the benefit provided by the bill is slim and its funding could be better spent elsewhere in the school system.
If approved, the petition would require public schools to provide free tampons and pads in “at least two bathrooms.” The Oregon State Board of Education started discussing the proposed amendment at 7 a.m. on September 19 in a special meeting.