Pets face danger in hot cars, Eugene police warn

EUGENE, Ore. -- As summer heats up, the Eugene Police Department is reminding citizens about the dangers of leaving pets in cars.

Eugene police urge people to not leave their pets unattended in their vehicles, even for a short time. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise to dangerous levels in a matter of minutes, even if it’s not parked in direct sunlight and the windows are slightly open. Even at temperatures as low as 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the inside of a car can get warmer than 100 degrees in less than half an hour.

Pets such as dogs and cats cannot regulate their temperature as easily as humans, so they are more susceptible to heat stroke and other injuries as the temperature rises. The Eugene Police Department reminds the public that animals do not have to experience distress for their owners to be cited for animal neglect. If an animal is overcome by heat exhaustion, it is advised to contact a veterinarian right away.

Deb Sporcich, the EPD’s Animal Welfare Supervisor, said there are ways for good Samaritans to help if they see a pet trapped in a car. Sporcich said that if the car is in the parking lot of a business, someone could try contacting the business about the animal. From there employees can notify patrons about the animal and the owner can come fix the situation. If the animal looks like they are in distress, or if the vehicle is in the sun and it’s more than 70 degrees outside, concerned citizens can contact the EPD non-emergency line to have police come to the scene. In any case, Sporcich recommends leaving the case up to authorities as an animal inside a vehicle could attack or run away from potential rescuers.

It's never a good idea to leave your pet unattended in a vehicle, but authorities say it’s especially dangerous for the animal if the temperature is above 70 degrees or below 30 degrees. At those temperatures, the vehicle will magnify the heat in warm weather and act as a refrigerator in cold weather.