Pets of the Week: Daisy and Peachy

EUGENE, Ore. – This week’s Pets of the Week is a dynamic guinea pig duo. Meet Daisy and Peachy, a pair of piggy siblings who just happen to also be best friends!
Greenhill Humane Society staffers tell us that these two sisters love each other very much and have quite a dynamic as opposites. Daisy, an American type guinea pig, is the alpha of the pair and generally takes the lead when they go out exploring, according to Greenhill staff. Greenhill also said Daisy has a mischievous side, too, as she enjoys stealing Peachy’s treats. Peachy, a Peruvian mix, is still happy to follow closely behind Daisy when it comes to adventures, the staff said.
Greenhill said that Peachy, being a Peruvian mix, has longer fur that will need regular grooming, but this is no problem for her as she loves being pampered and getting her hair brushed out. Both Daisy and Peachy love getting lap time and lots of pets, and are hoping to find an indoor-only home with a family children who can respect their space, Greenhill staffers said.
Daisy and Peachy are Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. If you are interested in Daisy and Peachy, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.