Philomath Boulevard in Corvallis closed following multivehicle crash, police say

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Authorities said a traffic accident has closed Philomath Boulevard just west of 53rd Street in Corvallis on Monday afternoon.
According to Corvallis police officials, a traffic accident involving six cars, a semi-truck, and a motorcyclist occurred shortly before noon on May 15. Police said three patients were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.
The road is expected to be closed for at least the next hour and people should avoid the area, Corvallis Police said. Corvallis Police and Fire officials responded to the scene and the incident is under continued investigation.