.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Philomath Boulevard in Corvallis closed following multivehicle crash, police say

Corvallis Police Department

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Authorities said a traffic accident has closed Philomath Boulevard just west of 53rd Street in Corvallis on Monday afternoon.

According to Corvallis police officials, a traffic accident involving six cars, a semi-truck, and a motorcyclist occurred shortly before noon on May 15. Police said three patients were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

The road is expected to be closed for at least the next hour and people should avoid the area, Corvallis Police said. Corvallis Police and Fire officials responded to the scene and the incident is under continued investigation.

