Philomath homeowners speak out about methane gas, redrawn property lines in neighborhood

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Residents of a Philomath neighborhood have faced one challenge after another.

The Millpond Crossing development is built on a former log pond and mill southwest of Philomath. Decaying underground organic material found during construction has been producing methane, a flammable gas, in the area. In addition to the dangerous methane, neighbors said the property lines have to be redrawn to meet city code. They also said the developer has not paid for those changes.

“We are stuck, we are literally stuck in this house. Which is hard, because we paid a lot of money for this house,” said Michelle Krantz, a resident in the neighborhood.

Another resident, Brooke Houck, said she saved up for two years to move into the home of her dreams. Now she can't even make the house her own for her children.

“I bought a home with all the dreams of landscaping in the world, and I can't even landscape one: because the methane, and two: because my fence does not match my property line,” Houck said.

Homeowners said the developer, Levi Miller, stopped paying the company that would normally check the methane levels at their homes. They said the last check for methane was in February.

Levi Miller did not return KEZI's call for comment.

KEZI was told the Philomath City Manager, Chris Workman, was on vacation, but on Monday during the city council meeting, Workman said if Levi Miller does not pay the company to change the property lines, that fee will fall solely on homeowners.

“The recourse for this is that it falls on the homeowners to have their lots and lot line setbacks compliant with the city development code,” Workman said.

Workman would say later in the meeting that may cost each homeowner between $3000 and $5000. One homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said it does not make sense for the homeowners to pay when it was the city who signed off on the developer’s plans.

“It’s absolutely ludicrous to expect innocent homeowners to foot the bill for negligent building and planning,” they said. “Transparency and accountability is really lacking here.”

Some of the homeowners said they saved up for years to move to this quiet neighborhood and while it may seem easy to just pack up everything and go elsewhere some neighbors told me they are not going anywhere. They just want the developer to be held accountable and take responsibility for the problems.

“That’s a lot of money to pay for a mistake that someone else made and is not taking responsibility for,” Krantz said.

Krantz and the other homeowners said they have not been told a deadline on when that money needs to be paid, either by Levi Miller or the owners. They have thought about moving, but won't for one reason.

“We couldn't move right now even if we wanted to because of the property line issues," Krantz said. "And I, in good faith, would not ever be able to sell my home and not disclose to somebody exactly what the issue is.”

“If I had known this in the buying process, there’s no way I would’ve gone through with the sale,” an anonymous resident said.