Philomath homeowners speak out about methane gas, redrawn property lines in neighborhood

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 70% chance that high
temperatures will drop into the low 90s or lower Sunday.
Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s
most nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of
the region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.org
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Philomath homeowners speak out about methane gas, redrawn property lines in neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Residents of a Philomath neighborhood have faced one challenge after another.

The Millpond Crossing development is built on a former log pond and mill southwest of Philomath. Decaying underground organic material found during construction has been producing methane, a flammable gas, in the area. In addition to the dangerous methane, neighbors said the property lines have to be redrawn to meet city code. They also said the developer has not paid for those changes.

“We are stuck, we are literally stuck in this house. Which is hard, because we paid a lot of money for this house,” said Michelle Krantz, a resident in the neighborhood.

Another resident, Brooke Houck, said she saved up for two years to move into the home of her dreams. Now she can't even make the house her own for her children.

“I bought a home with all the dreams of landscaping in the world, and I can't even landscape one: because the methane, and two: because my fence does not match my property line,” Houck said.

Homeowners said the developer, Levi Miller, stopped paying the company that would normally check the methane levels at their homes. They said the last check for methane was in February.

Philomath Millpond Crossing

Levi Miller did not return KEZI's call for comment.

KEZI was told the Philomath City Manager, Chris Workman, was on vacation, but on Monday during the city council meeting, Workman said if Levi Miller does not pay the company to change the property lines, that fee will fall solely on homeowners.

“The recourse for this is that it falls on the homeowners to have their lots and lot line setbacks compliant with the city development code,” Workman said.

Workman would say later in the meeting that may cost each homeowner between $3000 and $5000. One homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said it does not make sense for the homeowners to pay when it was the city who signed off on the developer’s plans.

“It’s absolutely ludicrous to expect innocent homeowners to foot the bill for negligent building and planning,” they said. “Transparency and accountability is really lacking here.”

Some of the homeowners said they saved up for years to move to this quiet neighborhood and while it may seem easy to just pack up everything and go elsewhere some neighbors told me they are not going anywhere. They just want the developer to be held accountable and take responsibility for the problems.

“That’s a lot of money to pay for a mistake that someone else made and is not taking responsibility for,” Krantz said.

Krantz and the other homeowners said they have not been told a deadline on when that money needs to be paid, either by Levi Miller or the owners. They have thought about moving, but won't for one reason.

“We couldn't move right now even if we wanted to because of the property line issues," Krantz said. "And I, in good faith, would not ever be able to sell my home and not disclose to somebody exactly what the issue is.”

“If I had known this in the buying process, there’s no way I would’ve gone through with the sale,” an anonymous resident said.

