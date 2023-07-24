Philomath Navy veteran reflects upon 100 years of life

EUGENE, Ore. – A Philomath veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday this past Sunday has a lot to reflect upon, having lived a century of life.
Ed Calcote, a World War II Navy veteran who served on a U.S. destroyer in the Pacific theater, bought in the battle of the Gulf of Leyte. Calcote’s ship, which was part of a group of three destroyers that engaged the Japanese fleet, was hit and almost went down. Not only did Calcote survive, he also was able to rescue some of the soldiers on two other ships.
After the Navy, Calcote worked as a baker in San Diego, California, with his first wife and son before he retired at the age of 33. He says his second wife helped him turn his life around, and he’s lived clean for the last 30 to 40 years.
Calcote said he hasn’t let his age slow him down in the least. A few years ago, he was sitting on his deck and noticed sunlight coming through his roof. He wasted no time in climbing up a ladder onto the roof to fix it, but while doing so a big gust of wind blew his ladder over. Stuck with no ladder or cell phone, Calcote eventually slid down a nearby flagpole. As he hurt his arm in that incident, all of his friends now like to remind him to stay off the roof.
Without question, Calcote has witnessed plenty of history over the course of his lifetime; from the invention of the television to the election of 17 presidents. In his late 70s he was diagnosed with cancer, but more than two decades later Calcote is still going strong.
“I was diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago,” he said, “and I’ve never had a treatment for it.”
Calcote said that, in his experience, it’s important to take care of yourself the best that you can. Calcote said he only takes five pills a day. As for the secret to a long life, he said the secret to living a long life is between “him and the good man above.”