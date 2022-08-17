 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Philomath police make progress in burglary case

Violin stolen in Philomath burglary

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Philomath police report that they are recovering items stolen during a burglary that occurred in April earlier this year and making progress in an investigation into the matter.

According to the Philomath Police Department, officers responded to a burglary on April 29 where the homeowner reported that up to $170,000 worth of items including musical instruments had been stolen. Police say an investigation ensued that obtained security camera footage of the suspect, and eventually identified them as Faisal Al-Ansari. Philomath Police say Al-Ansari was arrested by Eugene police on June 17, and several law enforcement agencies searched his home in Springfield the same day.

Oboe stolen in Philomath burglary

Philomath police say that in recent searches they have recently recovered most of the items stolen in the April burglary, including most of the instruments. In addition, they have also found evidence that connects Al-Ansari to several burglaries across Oregon. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as of August.

