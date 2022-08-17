Philomath police make progress in burglary case

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Philomath police report that they are recovering items stolen during a burglary that occurred in April earlier this year and making progress in an investigation into the matter.
According to the Philomath Police Department, officers responded to a burglary on April 29 where the homeowner reported that up to $170,000 worth of items including musical instruments had been stolen. Police say an investigation ensued that obtained security camera footage of the suspect, and eventually identified them as Faisal Al-Ansari. Philomath Police say Al-Ansari was arrested by Eugene police on June 17, and several law enforcement agencies searched his home in Springfield the same day.
Philomath police say that in recent searches they have recently recovered most of the items stolen in the April burglary, including most of the instruments. In addition, they have also found evidence that connects Al-Ansari to several burglaries across Oregon. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as of August.