Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and west to southwest
winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR
out 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain will spread north to south
across the waters, resulting in poor visibility which may
exacerbate difficulty in navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Philomath woman reportedly fights off attempted rapist in home invasion

  Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Philomath attempted rape arrest

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- After reportedly attacking a woman and threatening to rape and murder her, a man is in jail after the woman fought him off with a hidden knife, authorities say.

Court documents say the incident happened on October 27. Prosecutors say the suspect, Linus Morgan, 37, had just been released from the Benton County Jail about two hours before breaking into a woman’s home near Main Street while she was taking a nap. Police say the woman woke up to Morgan naked on top of her. At that point, he allegedly told her to be quiet, and that he was going to rape her.

A fight allegedly ensued, where the woman said Morgan had her in a chokehold for more than a minute and a half and was hitting her in the back of the head before she was able to grab a knife she had hidden in the mattress. She allegedly stabbed him twice, and Morgan tried to get the knife from her. The woman said he eventually gave up, said “you win,” and put on his clothes and left while she called 911. Police said they found Morgan a short time later, near a convenience store on south Eighth Street.

Court documents show Morgan is facing charges of first-degree attempted rape, burglary, strangulation, assault, menacing and harassment. Moran’s court-appointed lawyer entered a Not Guilty plea on his behalf, and the judge set bail at $1 million. He is next scheduled to appear in court on November 8. Morgan reportedly has a long arrest record dating back several years, mostly in Benton, Linn and Marion Counties with five prior felony convictions. He was convicted of a sex offense in 2020.

 

Tags

