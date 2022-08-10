Picking up the pieces; property owner speaks out after homes burn down

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The closest fire hydrant was about a half a mile away from the massive house fire on August 7 in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield. The fire destroyed two homes and additional structures.
Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said the reason there isn't a hydrant in the neighborhood is because it's outside the city limits. He said while this does slow things down a bit, they're prepared for these types of situations.
"In a response like that, our dispatchers automatically replace one of the fire engines with a water tender," Caven said.
Caven said a barbecue smoker sparked the fire. When fire crews arrived, it was 97 degrees out with winds that caused the fire to quickly spread to a neighboring home.
"Fire truck shows up, has an initial 500 gallons of water, they engaged in the firefight to try and slow the spread of the fire, get it knocked down," Caven said. "Once they ran out of water, additional water was coming on other fire engines and then, of course, the 3,000-gallon water tenders."
Caven said once the tender is filled with water, they drop it into a canvas tank. The tender then moves to the hydrant to fill up and transfer the water back to fill the tank.
"It takes time. There's not a lot of these," Caven said. "It takes time for them to get to the scene, but once those tanks are out and the water shuttle is established, then we can sustain water flow."
Crews battled the fire for about an hour. Thankfully no one was hurt. However, one cat was lost, and nothing but rubble remains.
Property owner Norma Smith said she's thankful for the crew's hard work.
"They were excellent. They were fighting with all their might," Smith said.
Not only has Smith owned the land for 45 years, but her granddaughter was living in one of the homes that burnt down.
"A nice little two-bedroom home, very nice area, everyone who has lived in here has been comfortable," Smith said. "Now, she is homeless."
Smith said her granddaughter is staying in a local hotel, and the community and church have been helping out.
"The people from the church have been so helpful, and others like Red Cross, so we've been getting help from various places. So that's good news," Smith said. "Many people are helping with finding a place to be, temporarily."
Smith said she's heartbroken, but thankful no one was injured.
"I don't know what to think of it really. It's just too many situations that are hard to understand why these things happen," Smith said.
Smith said she's lived on the street since 1975 and has seen four other houses on fire, but never has a fire caused this much damage.
"It's just a mess, so we'll see what the future holds," Smith said.
She said now, it's time to pick up the pieces.