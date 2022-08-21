Pilot dead after plane crash near Scio

SCIO, Ore. -- One person is confirmed dead after a plane crash near Scio Sunday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said the plane involved is a 2004 single-engine Experimental Amateur Built plane, described as a “Dennis Jackson RV-8”.
At 2:03 p.m. Sunday, officials responded to reports of a single-engine airplane crash east of Scio, Oregon on Richardson Gap Road.
Fire and Medical personnel from the Scio Rural Fire Department, and neighbors in the area who witnessed the crash, were the first on scene.
Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered the pilot of the airplane, later identified as 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, dead upon arrival. Jackson's wife, Amy Jackson, was transported from the scene by LifeFlight Air Ambulance to Salem Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash scene will be secured Sunday night by Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be joined Monday by investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, to complete the investigation.
The next update for this investigation may be issued at 10 a.m. Monday morning.