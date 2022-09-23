Pilot of small aircraft dead after crashing near Mt. Jefferson

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - A pilot of a small aircraft is dead after crashing near the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area Thursday afternoon.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the initial call of a downed plane came in at 4:14 p.m. Thursday. Hikers in the area reported hearing what sounded like an airplane engine followed by a loud crash.
Two hikers were on the Pacific Crest Trail when they heard the crash and said they could smell fuel but did not see an airplane.
The report was followed by United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) contacting Dispatch and stated they had an airplane radar that disappeared over the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area.
At around 6:25 p.m. the AFRCC called back and said they confirmed radar showed a small plane go down and provided a general area.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, along with Life Flight, were sent out to search for the downed airplane.
Life Flight flew the area but was not able to find the crash site because of the weather conditions.
While crews were searching, the AFRCC said they had received a report of a missing and overdue aircraft. The missing aircraft was a 1996 Piper Cherokee single engine plane from Llano, California.
Then, on Friday morning, around 9:00 a.m., a United States Coast Guard helicopter was able to find the crash site east of Marion Lake between Mount Jefferson and Three Fingered Jack.
Linn County Search and Rescue teams hiked into the area and have set up camp near the crash location. Rescuers confirmed the pilot was deceased as the crash was not survivable.
The identity of the pilot has not been released at this time.