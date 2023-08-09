Pilot of small plane uninjured after emergency landing near Eugene airport

EUGENE, Ore. – Emergency personnel scrambled early on Wednesday afternoon to a report of a small airplane forced to make an emergency landing just north of the Eugene airport.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, someone in the airport’s control tower received communication from the plane’s pilot shortly after noon on August 9. The pilot reported that his engine had failed, but was soon able to safely land the plane about a mile north of the airport near Milliron Road and Purkerson Road, authorities said.
LCSO officials said that one was injured in the incident, and the plane wasn’t damaged while landing. A tow truck was called to remove the plane from the scene, sheriff’s officials said.