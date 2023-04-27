Pilot program lets Oregon students get warnings about rowdy parties before police take action

EUGENE, Ore. -- A new initiative is being tested at the University of Oregon, with the goal of bringing off-campus parties under control while also shifting more responsibilities over to the university police department.

The “party registration program” launched at the start of the spring term. Based on similar programs at other universities across the country, the pilot program allows students who are holding parties to get a warning call if things get too loud, before police have to get involved.

The Associated Students of the University of Oregon (ASUO) worked with Eugene police, University of Oregon police and other city and university leaders to deploy the pilot. The process started with a training for students earlier in April.

“They learned all types of things -- how to be good neighbors, local laws and ordinances, how to make sound travel less,” ASUO President Luda Isakharov said. “Harm reduction things like safe usage of alcohol and what to do in cases of drug overdose.”

After the training, students could register their address and phone number in the program and let ASUO know when they are having a party. Isakharov said ASUO then lets Eugene Police dispatch know a party is going on there. If dispatch gets a noise complaint about the address during the party, University of Oregon Police Department will call and warn them.

In their program orientation, students were trained on how to take appropriate action to get things under control.

“If you get the call, you have 20 minutes to basically respond to that call,” Sarah Ferroggiaro, ASUO Secretary of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said. “If there's another call received in those 20 minutes, police will be dispatched. But after those 20 minutes, if no call was received again, then that is basically over and those students are good to go.”

If another noise complaint is received for the same address, University of Oregon police will respond and help break up the party and issue citations as needed.

According to Isakharov, the pilot was born out of what happened after the 2022 spring football game and how neighborhoods surrounding the university were patrolled in the fall. More Eugene police officers cracked down on excessive partying and unruly behavior.

When ASUO heard feedback students were hesitant to reach out for emergency services, they set out on changing the “party patrol” system.

“We were finding that the party patrol system that was being used wasn't very conducive to be educational for students to learn on how to make their behavior better, how to be good community members,” Isakharov said.

Jack Gerson, an Oregon junior and resident of the West University neighborhood, signed up for the pilot program. While he had not yet registered a party, he said he appreciated the opportunity to do so.

“Now it's giving us a warning and a heads up to say, ‘hey, you gotta shut this down,’ rather than the police coming right away and telling us we have to shut it down and giving us a fine without a warning,” he said.

Senior Claire Coughran said she thinks it could help students be more mindful of their neighbors, but had concerns about how the information could be shared.

“Potentially it could be used to shut down parties that had registered, but were now on some list as a registered party and get shut down that way even if they weren't necessarily being noisy,” she said.

ASUO said the information is only held by them and police dispatch, with no patrol officers having access to it.

They say they are looking forward to the pilot being used this weekend, and continuing to fine tune the program for potential use in the future.

“This weekend, all of that orientation information -- we talked about being a good neighbor, is even more prevalent for this weekend too,” Ferroggiaro said. “I think we're really excited to see how the program works this weekend, and hope everything goes well.”