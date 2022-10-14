Planning begins for Benton County Crisis Center

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Preparation of the site for Benton County’s planned Crisis Center has begun. Officials with the Benton County Government say the center will be a 24/7 resource for individuals experiencing mental health crises, and is part of the county’s Justice System Improvement Program.
Officials say preparation of the new facility’s site at 240 northwest Fourth Street in Corvallis has already begun with the demolition of an existing structure there. Officials say that planning of a new facility is underway, and a timeline for when construction might begin and end is being developed. Benton County Behavioral Health says they have formed a committee to help design the building by advising on the needs such a facility will have to facilitate its stated mission of helping community members experiencing mental health problems.
Officials say the crisis center will be an open-door resource to all members of the community who have a need for help during a mental health crisis. Benton County Government officials stress that the Crisis Center will not be a medical facility, but will offer a safe space for those who need short-term stabilization and do not require long term medical care. The Crisis Center is part of Benton County’s years-long Justice System Improvement Program, and officials say its focus on addressing mental health needs is a major part of the program’s vision for enhanced county programs and facilities.