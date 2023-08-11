 Skip to main content
Plaque dedicated at Veterans Memorial Park for women of World War II

  • Updated
  • 0
Rosie the Riveters plaque dedication

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Four women were honored Friday morning during a dedication for a plaque at Veterans Memorial Park that recognizes the home front workers who helped win World War II.

All four women were Rosie the Riveters during the war, a term referencing the women who supported the American war effort at home by working in factories, manufacturing plants, and more. Gazena Dolphin, 97, of Cottage Grove, said she combed hemp during the war and got it ready for the Navy.

Florence Rexroad, also 97, now lives in Springfield and said she worked on airplanes as a riveter for Boeing in Seattle because her legs were longer. Dorothy Key, 96, lives in the Goshen area and, like Rexroad, worked in the aircraft industry during the war, finishing smaller parts for aircraft and engines.

Dolly Marshall, 94, of Springfield, said that she lived in New Jersey and worked as a plane spotter. Marshall said that she hopes the plaque brings more awareness to the role women played during World War II.

"So many people know nothing of the Rosies and what happened during the war,” Marshall said. “So, I think it's really wonderful we're at a public park and it'll probably bring up some questions. about the history during the war. "

A fifth local ‘Rosie,’ Dorris Graham, of Cottage Grove, was ill and unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony.

Bonded by a common experience, the women have enjoyed the opportunity to meet and talk about their experiences. Rexroad said having the Rosies is a blessing for those who are still alive, while Dolphin admitted she’d never heard of the Rosies until she moved to Cottage Grove but has enjoyed meeting everybody.

Key said she has a large family and her daughter is very active with the Rosies, whom Key nicknamed a ‘rose bud.’ Counting her daughter, Key said there’s five generations of her family in the area that are involved with the ‘Rosies.’

