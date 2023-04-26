Plastic pollution reduction bills head to governor's desk for signature

SALEM, Ore. – Two bills centered on reducing plastic pollution passed Oregon’s state House with bipartisan support on Tuesday, according to state officials.
Officials said Senate Bill 543 prohibits the use of polystyrene foam food packaging, packing peanuts and coolers, with an effective date of January 1, 2025. The bill also bans Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), which are often used in food packaging and are linked to cancer, high cholesterol, and other health issues, state officials said.
Officials said Senate Bill 545 updates directs the Oregon Health Authority to update Oregon’s health code that would make it easier for restaurants to provide reusable container options.
“I am dedicated to working to preserve the health of our beautiful state, our wildlife and our people. Plastic pollution is harmful and we cannot recycle our way out of this significant problem," said Representative Maxine Dexter (HD-33). "Today, with the passage of SB 543 and SB 545, we took critical steps toward prioritizing the health and beauty of Oregon above convenience by phasing out the availability of wasteful and toxic single-use plastics.”
Both bills next head to the desk of Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) for her signature, state officials said.