Pleasant Hill Command Post is crucial in containing Bedrock Fire

PLEASANT HILL, Ore -- When it comes to fighting the Bedrock Fire, the Pleasant Hill Command Post is where it all starts.

The command post is a small city that provides everything that the firefighters need such as showers, meals, and a place to sleep. This camp is home to more than 700 firefighters and support crew, along with 47 fire trucks, 10 bulldozers, and 30 water tenders, all dedicated to putting out the Bedrock Fire.

Thanks to their efforts the Bedrock Fire east of Pleasant Hill is 45% contained, according to Andy Lyon, a spokesman for the task forces at the Bedrock Fire.

Lyon said, "We like to setup our incident command post as close to the fire as we safely can. So that there is less travel time in the morning when they are going to fight the fire and in the evening when they're driving back to get their meals."

Other needs the camp provides are restrooms, hand washing stations, and even a recycling area. The camp also brings together fire experts from a number of different agencies.

Lyon added, "We have fire behavioral analysts who kind of predict what the fire is going to do each day."

Firefighters are said to appreciate the resources at the camp. Both physically and mentally, fighting fires all day takes a toll.

Lyon said, "The importance of having a hot meal with lots of food and a hot shower at the end of the day is critical, it's the least we can do for them."

On average, firefighter shifts can easily go from 12 to 14 hours every day, and sometimes even longer.

Lyon said, "Just a couple of nights ago we were trying to secure the last piece of line on this fire and some of them were out all night. We extended their work shift, so they could complete a critical shift of work and they stayed out all night."

As the fire dies down, resources will start to be pulled away to deal with other fires.

Lyon said, "If we get through the critical weather today, we believe this fire will be well positioned and well on it's way to becoming contained not tomorrow but in a short amount of time."

Fire teams and their command post are expected to be out in Pleasant Hill until the job is done.