Pleasant Hill High School seniors drive whatever they want for the last day of school

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. – On Wednesday morning, Pleasant Hill celebrated its seniors with a unique tradition: a parade where seniors got to drive whatever they wanted to school.
There are a lot of different ways to celebrate finishing high school, and in Pleasant Hill, graduating seniors celebrated in their own unique fashion. Seniors had the opportunity to drive whatever vehicle they wanted to in order to get to school on June 7, the last day of school. The students drove from the Dairy Queen in a long parade, along Highway 58, then down to the elementary school to say hello to a crowd of younger students.
Seniors drove a wide variety of vehicles for the event. Vehicles seen at the parade included big rigs, tractors, classic cars, all-terrain vehicles, and even a helicopter. At the end of the parade, seniors in all their diverse transports did a loop in front of Pleasant Hill High School before parking in their spaces and going to their final day of school.