Plenty of medical support on hand for this year's Eugene Marathon, organizers say

EUGENE, Ore. – Spring has sprung after a long run of wintery weather, and with it comes seasonal allergies for many local residents.
The arrival of warmer temperatures, dry weather and high pollen counts can present challenges to those trying to get through their day, including many runners making their way to Eugene for the Eugene Marathon on April 30.
“All of us who are in this area certainly are used to dealing with seasonal allergies year over year,” said Ian Dobson, race director for the Eugene Marathon. “I think right now the tree pollen count is pretty high I tend to use over the counter allergy medication which really helps me a lot, none of that is an issue in terms of actually running our race.”
Dobson said that the Marathon has increased its medical partnerships with plenty of personnel on site come race day who can provide help if runners suffer allergy-related issues.
“We're really happy to kind of doubled down on all of our medical partnerships so we've got a lot of medical personnel out on force, ready to respond to anything so if anyone has anything that goes beyond just the inconvenience of allergies,” Dobson said. “We're gonna have folks out on force ready to take care of that."
The Marathon is this Sunday morning, and KEZI 9 News will have live coverage of the event.