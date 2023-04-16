Police arrest Albany man in connection to mother’s murder

ALBANY, Ore. -- Police said they have arrested a man for the murder of his mother.
According to the Albany Police Department, they received a call just before 9:30 on the night of April 15. The department said the call was an open line and sounds of a disturbance were heard.
Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1500 block of Del Rio Avenue Southeast and found Michael Flitcroft, 45, in the street near the home. He was detained without incident, police said.
Officers went inside the home and found Flitcroft’s mother, Suzanne Smith, 67, dead inside the home from "apparent homicidal violence," Albany Police said.
According to police, Smith lived in the residence with her husband, Stewart Smith.
Flitcroft was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault. Police said the assault charge stems from Flitcroft allegedly injuring Stewart Smith.
Albany Police said they are continuing their investigation with help from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Oregon State Police Forensic Services Division.
The department is looking for any information related to Flitcroft’s whereabouts from April 13 leading up to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police detective line at (541) 917-7686.