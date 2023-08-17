 Skip to main content
Police arrest man accused of dealing drugs near University of Oregon campus, locals speak out

  • Updated
  • 0

Alleged Drug Dealer arrested in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – A man was jailed Wednesday after Eugene police said they searched his residence near the University of Oregon and found evidence of drug use and drug dealing there.

According to the Eugene Police Department, their Street Crimes Unit was following up on reports of drug dealing in the West University and Downtown areas of Eugene when they heard a tip that Alexander Hibdon, 35, was using and dealing narcotics from his home on east 13th Avenue. Police said they got a search warrant for Hibdon’s home, and in the process of securing that warrant they also developed reason to believe Hibdon was also committing domestic violence crimes.

Police said they served the search warrant at about 4:54 p.m. on August 16, when Hibdon and his vehicle were home. According to police, Hibdon had made statements about an armed confrontation with police, and there were reports that he possessed a firearm. For these reasons, SWAT assets from EPD were also at the scene to help arrest Hibdon. Police said he was arrested without incident outside his home, near his vehicle. The search turned up evidence of drugs and a rifle, according to police.

E. 13th 300 Block

Police said Hibdon was charged with unlawful delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree domestic abuse, menacing, and first-degree child neglect. Police said they planned the time of their search to ensure no children were present at the time.

300 Block East 13th Avenue

"Too close for comfort", that's what many neighbors said about the situation. Neighbors like Jensen Barnes said they're happy Hibdon's gone, but he wasn't the only bad actor.

She said, "I think we'd be naive to think he was the only problem. I think there are a lot of other people who are in a similar scenario like this man."

Barnes knows the neighborhood like the back of her hand. She hopes Eugene police continue to find more troublemakers. She added that over the time she's lived in the area, safety has always been an issue.

She said, "I mean, I constantly walk around with pepper spray just because I don't feel safe walking around, especially by myself. I do not even try to walk at night."

Connor O'Boil has lived in the area for 12 years. He's seen it change over the years because of the influence of drugs. He managed to catch a glimpse of the police in action. 

He said, "I saw as I was driving by their was something going on, like six or eight cops cars. I couldn't get a better look at it but it obviously seemed like it was a pretty big deal."

