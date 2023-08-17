Police arrest man accused of dealing drugs near University of Oregon campus

EUGENE, Ore. – A man was jailed Wednesday after Eugene police said they searched his residence near the University of Oregon and found evidence of drug use and drug dealing there.
According to the Eugene Police Department, their Street Crimes Unit was following up on reports of drug dealing in the West University and Downtown areas of Eugene when they heard a tip that Alexander Hibdon, 35, was using and dealing narcotics from his home on east 13th Avenue. Police said they got a search warrant for Hibdon’s home, and in the process of securing that warrant they also developed reason to believe Hibdon was also committing domestic violence crimes.
Police said they served the search warrant at about 4:54 p.m. on August 16, when Hibdon and his vehicle were home. According to police, Hibdon had made statements about an armed confrontation with police, and there were reports that he possessed a firearm. For these reasons, SWAT assets from EPD were also at the scene to help arrest Hibdon. Police said he was arrested without incident outside his home, near his vehicle. The search turned up evidence of drugs and a rifle, according to police.
Police said Hibdon was charged with unlawful delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree domestic abuse, menacing, and first-degree child neglect. Police said they planned the time of their search to ensure no children were present at the time.