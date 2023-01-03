Police arrest man in Albany who allegedly shot at officers

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 20 kt, with gusts up to 25 kt today into Wednesday. Seas 10 to 12 ft today through Wednesday. Then, seas building to 16 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&