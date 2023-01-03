Police arrest man in Albany who allegedly shot at officers

ALBANY, Ore. -- After a suspect allegedly fired several shots at Corvallis Police Department officers on Monday morning, numerous police officers from across the region chased him down before he was finally stopped in Albany, according to Albany Police Department.
APD said that on January 2 at about 11:45 a.m., officers with the Corvallis Police Department attempted to stop a black 1997 Honda on Peoria Road about a mile south of Highway 34. Police said the driver did not stop, and fired a gun at Corvallis officers. Police said the suspect then led Corvallis police on a chase through southwestern Linn County, eventually ending up on Highway 99, where Oregon State Police troopers and Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the pursuit. APD said that as the suspect drove north towards Albany, they used spike strips to destroy two tires on the vehicle.
According to Albany police, APD and OSP used a forcible stopping technique to stop the car near the Albany Train Depot. The car was stopped under the Pacific Boulevard Overpass, where APD said OSP troopers were involved in a shooting with the suspect, who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspect, later identified as Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, 40, of Corvallis, was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, then arrested and sent to the Linn County Jail.
Schmidt-Shelton stands charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering reckless driving, and failing to perform the duties of a driver.
Albany police said no officers were harmed during the incident. Roads near the scene were closed for several hours while detectives from the Linn and Benton County Major Crime Teams investigated the scene. Roads were opened again at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 2. Albany Police Department said they are leading further investigation of the incident.