Police ask for help identifying threatening suspect in bookstore thefts

  • Updated
Bookstore theft suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for help finding a person suspected in multiple thefts.

Eugene police say the suspect has been stealing items from a local bookstore. They add that the suspect recently threatened to use a weapon while committing his crimes. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s with average height and build, reddish hair, full sideburns and a short, scruffy beard.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact EPD Detective John Loos at 541-682-5154, extension 1129.

Book store theft suspect

