Police assist in pursuit as it went through Eugene

Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police assisted in a chase initiated by Oregon State Police as it went through the city on Sunday afternoon.

According to Eugene Police, a suspect being pursued by Oregon State Police entered the city limits around 12:27 p.m., prompting them to respond.

An officer spotted the suspect speeding on Gilham Road, but eventually lost sight of vehicle as it approached Ayers Road, EPD said. Another officer regained sight of the suspect going north on North Delta Highway.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the dead end parking lot of River Bend Materials on North Delta Highway. According to police, suspect climbed a fence and ran into some brush nearby. A K-9 unit was deployed and located the suspect hiding in some berry bushes. Oregon State Police then took the suspect into custody.

The nature of the pursuit is not immediately clear. KEZI 9 News reached out to OSP for more information and has yet to hear back.

