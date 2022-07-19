Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said.
The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17, an officer was dispatched to a reported domestic dispute on Duke Snider Avenue in Eugene. Authorities said that before the officer arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself within his van.
Police said the suspect, identified as James Scott Sanders, 50, had armed himself with a knife and was making threats. Police said attempts to negotiate with Sanders failed, so officers broke a window and used pepper balls to try to force Sanders out. Police say Sanders grabbed a blanket and his knife, left the van and advanced on officers while stating a desire to commit suicide by cop.
Police say they used tasers, pepper balls and 40-millimeter sponge rounds to try to get Sanders to drop the knife, but he was able to deflect them all with the blanket. The EPD says they asked a Lane County Sheriff’s Office sergeant to help with negotiations. After more than an hour, negotiators were able to convince Sanders to throw away his knife and peacefully surrender to officers.
Sanders was arrested and charged with menacing and interfering with the police.