Police dog catches suspect near Cottage Grove Airport

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after running from deputies and being found by a K-9 unit Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, a deputy tried to contact Jonathan James Gilvin, 31, on Sears Road near Molitor Hill Road north of the Cottage Grove Airport at about 1:30 p.m. on November 8. Deputies said that when they approached him, Gilvin ran through some blackberry bushes, jumped into the dangerously cold Row River, swam across, and climbed up the bank on the other side before disappearing into some bushes next to the Cottage Grove Airport.
The LCSO said more deputies responded to the area, including a K-9 unit. Deputies said the police dog quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an overgrown thicket of blackberry bushes. Deputies said Gilvin was found to be in the early stages of hypothermia, so they took him to the local hospital for treatment before sending him to the Lane County Jail for eluding the police and an earlier parole violation.
The LCSO mentioned the police dog was commended for his fine police work and will be properly compensated with extra treats and belly rubs.