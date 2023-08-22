Police enforcing seat belt use through 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are participating in a statewide campaign that begins this week focused on seat belt use enforcement, authorities said.
Eugene police officials said the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, which began on August 21 and continues through September 3, is funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation. The campaign’s purpose is to remind drivers of the lifesaving benefits of wearing not only seat belts but also proper child safety restraints, the Eugene Police Department said.
“Modern cars contain a lot of advanced occupant protection features, including air bags and crush zones,” said EPD’s Sgt. Scott Dillon. “For those features to work effectively, correct seat belt and child safety seat usage is a must. And it’s not just about your personal safety – unrestrained vehicle occupants can injure others in the vehicle in the event of a crash. Proper use of occupant restraint systems is one of the best ways to maximize your chances of walking away from a crash.”
As the end of summer approaches and many plan on travel for the Labor Day holiday weekend, police are reminding motorists to buckle themselves up and also make sure their little ones are safely restrained, as well. The penalty for seat belt violations is $200, police said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 92% of motorists wore their seat belts in 2022 and 15,000 lives were saved by seat belts in crashes that occurred in 2017.
More information on the Click It or Ticket campaign and car seat types can be found online.