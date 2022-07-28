Police find suspect after burglaries, vehicle damage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested in the afternoon of July 25 after burglarizing two apartments, attempting to break into several cars and climbing around some roofs, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to the EPD, an officer reported to a reported burglary in the West University area in the morning of July 25. They said a sleeping resident had awoken to find an unknown man in their apartment. Police say the suspect shut the door and tried to tie the door handle shut, but left before the victim could stop them. Police say the victim found his keys and computer were missing, and that some music equipment had been tampered with. They add that the victim was able to get a picture of the man before he left.
The EPD goes on to say that at 12:10 p.m. that same day, officers responded to an apartment near Olive Street and 13th Street for another reported burglary. Police said a caller reported that he had seen an unknown man huddled by the front door of his apartment, confronted him, and physically pushed him out of the apartment. Police said that as officers arrived, they got more calls saying the same man was in the parking garage smashing car windows and trying door handles.
Police said that when they arrived, the suspect, identified as Derrick Joseph Bloomstrom, 40, had last been seen in west 11th Alley. Multiple officers searched the area and found Bloomstrom a short time later on a rooftop in the 1100 block of Charnelton Alley, EPD said. They added Bloomstrom went onto another roof and made his way down onto a fence, where officers were able to arrest him.
Bloomstrom was charged with two counts of unauthorized motor vehicle entry, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, coercion, and first-degree burglary.