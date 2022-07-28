Police find suspect after burglaries, vehicle damage

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 70% chance that high
temperatures will drop into the low 90s or lower Sunday.
Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s
most nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of
the region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.org
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Police find suspect after burglaries, vehicle damage

Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested in the afternoon of July 25 after burglarizing two apartments, attempting to break into several cars and climbing around some roofs, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to the EPD, an officer reported to a reported burglary in the West University area in the morning of July 25. They said a sleeping resident had awoken to find an unknown man in their apartment. Police say the suspect shut the door and tried to tie the door handle shut, but left before the victim could stop them. Police say the victim found his keys and computer were missing, and that some music equipment had been tampered with. They add that the victim was able to get a picture of the man before he left.

The EPD goes on to say that at 12:10 p.m. that same day, officers responded to an apartment near Olive Street and 13th Street for another reported burglary. Police said a caller reported that he had seen an unknown man huddled by the front door of his apartment, confronted him, and physically pushed him out of the apartment. Police said that as officers arrived, they got more calls saying the same man was in the parking garage smashing car windows and trying door handles.

Police said that when they arrived, the suspect, identified as Derrick Joseph Bloomstrom, 40, had last been seen in west 11th Alley. Multiple officers searched the area and found Bloomstrom a short time later on a rooftop in the 1100 block of Charnelton Alley, EPD said. They added Bloomstrom went onto another roof and made his way down onto a fence, where officers were able to arrest him.

Bloomstrom was charged with two counts of unauthorized motor vehicle entry, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, coercion, and first-degree burglary.

